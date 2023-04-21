Zambia to send debt restructuring plan to China, other govt creditors "very soon"















LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Zambia will send its first fully-formed debt restructuring plan to China and other government creditors "very soon" the government's legal advisors said, as it looks to capitalise on fresh momentum seen in high-level talks in recent days.

Zambia has been in default since 2020 when it became one of the first major sovereign casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its hopes of restructuring what is over $18 billion of debt have been hampered by the concerns of its main creditors, including China, about the scale of relief required.

This week the government and Zambia's "official sector creditor committee, which is co-chaired by China and France, held its first formal meeting in over a year, with progress reported to have been made in a number of areas.

"We are hoping to provide a restructuring proposal to the official creditors (committee) very soon," Melissa Butler at White & Case, the law firm advising Lusaka on the restructuring, told Reuters, adding that meant the "coming weeks".

"We want to start talking about concrete proposals about what debt relief would look like."

