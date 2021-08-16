Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Africa

Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins presidential election

Hakainde Hichilema, leader of ZambiaÕs opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), addresses a media conference in Cape Town, South Africa, August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

LUSAKA, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has defeated incumbent Edgar Lungu in Zambia's presidential election, the electoral commission said on Monday when releasing the final results from 156 constituencies, barring one.

In the final tally, Hichilema secured 2,810,777 votes while Lungu was in second place with 1,814,201 votes, out of 7 million registered voters.

"I therefore declare that the said Hichilema to be president of Zambia," said electoral commission chairman, Esau Chulu, to a packed results centre in the capital Lusaka.

Reporting by Chris Mfula, writing by Wendell Roelf; editing by Christian Schmollinger

