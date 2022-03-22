Zambia's Mopani halts copper mining at a shaft after accident

LUSAKA, March 21 (Reuters) - Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) has suspended operations at one of its shafts following an accident in which one person was killed, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"All operations at SOB (South Ore Body mine shaft) have been suspended until further notice," the statement said, adding that the accident occurred on Sunday as workers were conducting weekly maintenance.

Mopani was working closely with the mines safety department, the police and other relevant authorities to investigate what could have caused the accident, the company said.

