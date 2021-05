People walk past the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe building in Harare, Zimbabwe, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's central bank said on Tuesday that its monetary policy committee (MPC) had decided to keep its policy rate at 40%.

"The MPC reaffirmed its strong commitment to continue with the conservative monetary policy stance," the bank said in a Twitter post.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.