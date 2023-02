HARARE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will compensate white farmers, whose land was forcibly taken, over 10 years instead of the 20 announced three years ago, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said on Thursday, adding that the money would be raised through treasury bills.

Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Writing by Rachel Savage; Editing by James Macharia Chege











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.