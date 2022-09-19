Zimbabwe economy will grow less than previous 4.6% forecast this year, finance minister says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Zimbabwe Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube arrives to present the 2020 National Budget at Parliament Building in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 14, 2019. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo/File Photo

HARARE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe's economy will grow this year by less than the 4.6% previously forecast because of factors including high inflation and government spending cuts, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said on Monday.

Ncube did not give a new 2022 growth forecast. The 4.6% estimate was given in July during a budget review after being revised lower from an earlier forecast for 5.5% growth.

Reporting by Nyasha Chingono Writing by Alexander Winning Editing by James Macharia Chege

