1 minute read
After Griner trial, Kremlin says: we'll not discuss swaps in public
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that possible prisoner exchanges with the United States should not be discussed in public because if they were then they would never take place.
Speaking a day after U.S. basketball Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison on drugs charges, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "If we discuss prisoner exchanges via the press then they will never take place".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.