After phone call with Tehran, Ukraine foreign minister says Iran is "against the war"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Mevlut Cavusoglu, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey March 10, 2022. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

LVIV, Ukraine March 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday said Iran did not support Russia's war in Ukraine, after a call with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian ahead of the latter’s visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

"Iran is against the war in Ukraine, supports a peaceful solution. I asked to convey my message in Moscow: Russia must stop bombing civilians, commit to the ceasefire, and withdraw from Ukraine,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Max Hunder; Editing by Hugh Lawson

