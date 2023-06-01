Ahead of OPEC+ meet, Kremlin says ties with Saudi Arabia are constructive, trusting

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov prepares for an interview in Vladivostok
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov prepares for an interview with Russian TV channel "Izvestia" on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, September 2, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that relations with Saudi Arabia were constructive and based on mutual understanding and respect ahead of an OPEC+ meeting.

Asked about relations with Saudi Arabia ahead of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they were "constructive, based on mutual understanding, mutual respect, mutual trust, and very work-like".

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries with Russia and other allies, surprised the market on April 2 with further output cuts that pushed up the price of oil.

Russia is the world's second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next