Aid convoy to Ukraine's Mariupol turns back due to fighting - deputy PM
KOSICE, Slovakia, March 10 (Reuters) - A humanitarian convoy trying to reach the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol had to turn back on Thursday because of fighting, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, as the city council reported more Russian shelling.
"Bombs are hitting houses," the council said in an online post.
Reporting by Max Hunder, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage
