Air raid alerts sound across Ukraine, military warns of strikes in central regions















May 18 (Reuters) - Air raid alerts were declared throughout the territory of Ukraine early on Thursday and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes in areas of central Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine Telegram channel issued warnings for four regions: Vinnytsya, Kirovohrad, Cherkassy and Dnipropetrovsk.

Other Telegram channels warned of possible strikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in Mykolaiv region.

Reporting by Ron Popeski; Editing by Jacqueline Wong











