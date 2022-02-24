All U.N. staff in Ukraine safe, some being relocated - U.N. spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - All United Nations staff in Ukraine are safe and some are being relocated, but a core group remains in the country's east, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

There around 1,500 U.N. staff in Ukraine, Dujarric said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

