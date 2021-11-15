World
American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says
1 minute read
Nov 15 (Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after being sentenced last week to 11 years in jail, his employer said on Monday.
"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.
Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty
