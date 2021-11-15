American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

Managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, U.S. journalist Danny Fenster, is pictured in an unknown location in this undated handout picture made available to Reuters on November 12, 2021. Frontier Myanmar/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 15 (Reuters) - American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar after being sentenced last week to 11 years in jail, his employer said on Monday.

"Great news. I heard @DannyFenster is out," Sonny Swe, the publisher of Frontier Myanmar, Fenster's employer, said on Twitter. He did not provide details.

Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.