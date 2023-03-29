20 Guatemalan migrants believed dead in Ciudad Juarez fire, Guatemala says















GUATEMALA CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Twenty Guatemalans are believed to have died in a fire that broke out late on Monday at a migrant holding center in the Mexican northern border city Ciudad Juarez, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

It previously said that 28 Guatemalan nationals had died in the blaze.

Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Anthony Esposito











