Americas
41% of LatAm and Caribbean residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 -PAHO
MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Forty-one percent of people across Latin America and the Caribbean have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.
Still, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a news conference that the coverage has not been evenly distributed across all countries in the region, and called for public health measures to be maintained and prioritized.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.