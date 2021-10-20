41% of LatAm and Caribbean residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 -PAHO

A woman receives a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during a vaccination campaign inside the University of Santiago, Chile June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Forty-one percent of people across Latin America and the Caribbean have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Still, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a news conference that the coverage has not been evenly distributed across all countries in the region, and called for public health measures to be maintained and prioritized.

Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; editing by Jonathan Oatis

