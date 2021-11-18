5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Guatemala- USGS

GUATEMALA CITY, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A 5.8-magnitude quake in Guatemala shook buildings in capital Guatemala City, though no deaths or major damages were initially reported.

The quake struck about 45 kilometers (28 miles) south of the coastal area of Puerto San Jose, Guatemala, near the border of El Salvador, the United States Geological Survey reported.

"The earthquake was reported in various areas of the national territory in all regions," said David de Leon, spokesman for the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (Conred).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sofia Menchu, writing by Cassandra Garrison, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.