Shining Path founder Abimael Guzman attends a trial during sentence of a 1992 Shining Path car bomb case in Miraflores, at a high security naval prison in Callao, Peru September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

LIMA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Abimael Guzman, the founder of Peruvian rebel group Shining Path that killed tens of thousands in the 1980s and 1990s, died on Saturday at 86, Peruvian authorities said in a tweet.

Guzman had been reportedly in poor health in recent months and had been imprisoned since 1992.

(This story corrects spelling of Guzman's name in headline)

