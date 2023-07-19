Accident at Mexico coal mine kills 2, labor ministry says

MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - Two workers were killed after an accident at a coal mine in the Mexican state of Coahuila on Tuesday, Mexico's labor ministry said.

Another two workers were later rescued, the ministry added in a statement, which did not specify the cause of the accident. It said the mining company, Minera Fuga, had been flagged in an August inspection for safety concerns.

Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Kim Coghill

