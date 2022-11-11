Advisor to Brazil's Lula asks U.S. to support postponed IDB election















BRASÍLIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A key advisor to Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has sent a letter to the United States asking for its support to postpone the Nov. 20 election to lead the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), two sources told Reuters.

The letter was sent by former Finance Minister Guido Mantega. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On Wednesday, he told Reuters that he was talking to "several governors" at the IDB to seek to postpone the election until after Lula takes office on Jan. 1.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Rodrigo Viga Gaier











