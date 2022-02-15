Alberta border crossing blocked by trucker protests reopens - police

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Coutts, Alberta, international border crossing that had been blocked by protesters opposed to Canada's vaccine mandates was open again on Tuesday morning as demonstrators left voluntarily, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesperson Gina Slaney told Reuters.

Slaney estimated there were about 40 vehicles still at the protest site but said protest had cleared out significantly and traffic was able to cross the border in both directions.

Reporting by Nia Williams

