Americas

All countries should be consulted about UK inclusion in USMCA pact - Mexican president

1 minute read

Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listens during the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), at National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico September 18, 2021. Mexico's Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The possible inclusion of the United Kingdom in the USMCA trade pact, also known as TMEC in Spanish, needs consultation with all countries, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

There was information that the United Kingdom was seeking to join the treaty, which also includes the United States and Canada, Lopez Obrador said.

"This must be taken up with all actors, we cannot anticipate," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference. "I am in favor of maintaining this agreement."

The USMCA replaced the quarter-century-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) last year.

Reporting by Raul Cortes, writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

