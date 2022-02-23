Anti-corruption candidate Moro seeks to unite Brazil's center for October vote

Brazil's former Justice Minister Sergio Moro attends the Podemos Party membership ceremony for General Carlos Alberto dos Santos Cruz (not pictured) in Brasilia, Brazil, November 25, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's anti-corruption presidential candidate Sergio Moro said on Wednesday that he is the most viable alternative to leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in the October election.

Moro, who is running third in early polls that show Lula with a clear lead over Bolsonaro, called on the political center to unite behind him to beat the extremes. In an interview with Reuters, he said no privatization was "taboo" not even the sale of state-run oil company Petrobras .

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anthony Boadle, Ricardo Brito and Maria Carolina Marcello, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.