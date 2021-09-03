Americas
Argentina 2021 economic growth forecast raised to 7.2% - central bank survey
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's economy will grow 7.2% in 2021, analysts said in an Argentine central bank poll published on Friday, an improvement on their forecast last month of 6.8% growth.
Inflation in 2021 is seen at 48.4%, 0.2 points percentage above last month's estimate, according to 42 respondents to the Market Expectations Survey (REM) by the Argentine central bank on Aug. 27-31.
The analysts saw inflation at 2.8% for August.
Latin America's third-largest economy has suffered from high inflation for several years and has been in recession for three years. These economic woes deepened since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.
The poll participants predicted the average nominal exchange rate in Argentina will be 105.75 pesos per dollar in December, and 154.5 pesos per dollar by December 2022.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.