Argentina delegation travels to Washington for IMF talks

BUENOS AIRES, July 18 (Reuters) - A delegation from Argentina's Economy Ministry traveled to Washington early on Tuesday to finalize details on the goals and disbursements involved in a $44 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, a government spokesperson said.

The delegation includes Deputy Economy Minister Gabriel Rubinstein, and top adviser Leonardo Madcur, they said.

Argentina is seeking to alter the goals it had agreed with the IMF and receive more advances this year, as the South American country battles a severe financial crisis that could worsen further due to a lack of international reserves.

The maturity for some $2.6 billion plus interest owed by Argentina to the IMF is coming up at the end of July.

Reporting by Walter Bianchi in Buenos Aires Editing by Matthew Lewis

