Argentina free of avian flu after commercial farm outbreaks, ag secretary says

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Argentina is free of cases of avian flu after the last of 18 outbreaks at commercial farms came to an end, the country's agricultural secretary said on Tuesday.

Argentina's first case of avian flu in commercial poultry was detected in February, pausing poultry exports for a month. Shipments restarted in March after the Argentine government reached agreements with importing countries.

State health agency SENASA ruled Argentina was avian flu-free in a document submitted to the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH), Agriculture Secretary Juan Jose Bahillo said in a statement.

Last year, Argentina brought in around $384 million from exporting some 227,247 metric tons of poultry meat, according to government data.

Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

