Argentina lower house leader Massa named economy 'superminister' -govt statement

Sergio Massa, President of the Chamber of Deputies, addresses the audience as Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez gestures during an event after midterm elections in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo

July 28 (Reuters) - Argentine's head of lower house Sergio Massa will take charge of a new economy "superministry", the government said on Thursday in a statement.

Massa will handle a new ministry overseeing economic, manufacturing and agricultural areas of the country.

"The Ministries of Economy, Productive Development and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries will be unified, also including relations with international, bilateral and multilateral credit organizations. The new ministry will be headed by Sergio Massa," the government said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nicolás Misculin; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.