Argentina's candidate wins vote to lead UN weather agency















GENEVA, June 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's Celeste Saulo was appointed to head the U.N. weather agency on Thursday, said a World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spokesperson, beating three other candidates, including one from China.

Saulo is a vice president of the Geneva-based organisation and director of Argentina's meteorological service, the WMO website shows.

She obtained the required two-thirds majority from countries in the first round of voting, the WMO spokesperson said.

Reporting by Emma Farge, Writing by Miranda Murray











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.