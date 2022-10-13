Argentina's Massa says Paris Club deal "close"















WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Argentina is nearing a deal on more than $2 billion it owes the Paris Club of creditors, economy minister Sergio Massa said on Thursday.

"Argentina is close to an agreement with the Paris Club," Massa told Reuters on the sidelines of the IMF meetings in Washington.

Massa had previously confirmed that he will meet the group in France on Oct. 27 and 28 to continue negotiations. He met the chair of the Paris Club, Emmanuel Moulin, in Washington on Thursday.

Talks will include the repayment schedule and the interest rate for the loan. The Paris Club, which counts the United States, Japan and Germany among its members, last year gave Argentina more time to repay the debt, allowing Buenos Aires to negotiate a revamp of its IMF program.

Argentina sealed an agreement with the IMF earlier this year for a near $45 billion program to refinance a failed loan from 2018.

Reporting by David Lawder and Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Porter











