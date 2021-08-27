Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Argentina's president charged with allegedly breaking quarantine to host party -media

1 minute read

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez speaks during a brief joint news conference with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, May 11, 2021. Gabriel Bouys/Pool via REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Argentine prosecutors have charged President Alberto Fernandez with allegedly breaking a mandatory quarantine, local media reported on Thursday, when he and his partner hosted a birthday party last year with friends.

Dailies Clarin and La Nacion reported the news, citing prosecutors, who did not immediately respond to a comment request from Reuters.

The case against Fernandez has grabbed headlines in past weeks as Argentina imposed stricter lockdowns than most countries to deal with the pandemic. In July of last year, Fernandez himself had banned all social gatherings before hosting one for the birthday of Fabiola Yanez, his partner.

Earlier on Thursday, Fernandez participated in a hearing in the case and offered to pay a fine to settle the case.

Opposition lawmakers have tried to start a political trial against Fernandez due to the party, although they have a slim chance of succeeding because most lawmakers are aligned with the government party.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · August 26, 2021 · 11:33 AM UTC

Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

Americas
Colombia's cemeteries may hold answers for families of disappeared
Americas
Brazil's indigenous protest ahead of landmark ruling over ancestral lands
Americas
Vaccine inequity remains Achilles' heel of COVID-19 response in Americas-PAHO
Americas
'Trying to survive': Scrap metal recycling brings cash in Haiti post-earthquake