Argentina's President Fernandez says he will seek reelection in 2023

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez attends a bilateral agreement signing ceremony with Bolivia's President Luis Arce (not pictured) at the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 7, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

May 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday that he will seek reelection during the 2023 presidential elections, as he began a brief European tour.

"Definitely," replied the center-left president when the interviewer for the Spanish television channel TVE asked him if he would seek reelection.

Argentina is going through an economic crisis that is hitting Fernandez's popularity, but he said he has the "strength necessary" to address Argentina's problems.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin Editing by Chris Reese

