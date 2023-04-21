Argentina's President Fernandez says will not stand in 2023 elections

German Chancellor Scholz meets with Argentina's President Fernandez, in Buenos Aires
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not pictured) hold a news conference, at the Foreign Ministry building Palacio San Martin in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 28, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez will not stand for re-election in the upcoming elections, scheduled for October this year, he said Friday in a surprise announcement on Twitter.

Fernandez said he would "hand over the presidential sash to whomever has been legitimately elected at the polls by the popular vote."

Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

