Argentina's president sacks economy chief after less than a month - newspaper

Argentina's new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis speaks during a news conference at the Economy Ministry, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 11, 2022. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

July 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's president will fire Economy Minister Silvina Batakis after just a few weeks on the job, Clarin newspaper reported on Wednesday citing official sources, as the country struggles with a growing economic crisis.

The newspaper said the head of the lower house of Congress, Sergio Massa, would replace Batakis.

The economy ministry and the office of President Alberto Fernandez did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a post on Twitter, Massa said he has not been offered any new post, pointing to "lots of rumors" but stopping short of saying he would not be offered the job as minister.

"I haven't had any offers and I recently talked with the president," he wrote, noting that the conversation took place between Friday and Saturday.

He added that any announcement would come via official channels.

The Clarin report comes as Batakis returns to Buenos Aires from Washington after a series of high-level finance meetings with investors, lenders and U.S. officials. Her dismissal would mark yet another sudden shake up for a governing coalition already divided over how to address soaring inflation, massive debt and a falling peso currency.

Batakis took over from Martin Guzman, Fernandez's first pick as economy minister, who suddenly resigned at the start of this month, adding to doubts over the near-term prospects of Latin America's third-biggest economy.

