Argentine court sentences VP Fernandez de Kirchner to 6 years in prison in graft case















BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Argentine federal court on Tuesday found Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner guilty of corruption in a case related to public works in a highly-charged legal case that has rattled the country.

The court convicted Fernandez de Kirchner to 6 years in prison, though she is unlikely to serve any prison time soon as she has immunity from her government roles and is expected to launch a lengthy appeals process that could take years.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Anthony Esposito











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.