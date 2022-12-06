Argentine court sentences VP Fernandez de Kirchner to 6 years in prison in graft case

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner speaks during an event with the Union of Metallurgical Workers in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 4, 2022. REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Argentine federal court on Tuesday found Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner guilty of corruption in a case related to public works in a highly-charged legal case that has rattled the country.

The court convicted Fernandez de Kirchner to 6 years in prison, though she is unlikely to serve any prison time soon as she has immunity from her government roles and is expected to launch a lengthy appeals process that could take years.

Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Anthony Esposito

