Argentine judge asks Interpol to arrest suspects in 1994 Jewish centre bombing - media















June 15 (Reuters) - A judge in Argentina sent arrest warrants to Interpol for four Lebanese men suspected of involvement in the 1994 truck bomb attack on a Jewish community centre in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people, local and international media reported on Thursday.

Federal Judge Daniel Rafecas issued the warrants for the four suspects, three of whom he said were believed to be living in neighbouring Paraguay or Brazil, according to a CNN report.

Refecas, who last October requested the arrest of a senior Iranian official accused of playing a central role in the attack, told the network he suspects the four men worked with the armed wing of Hezbollah, which the U.S. government lists as a terrorist group.

The four suspects are accused of playing a "secondary" logistical role in the bombing, allegedly helping attackers enter the country months earlier, the Clarin newspaper reported.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the warrants, and neither the government or Interpol immediately responded to requests for comment.

Argentine courts have blamed the attack on Iran. But no one has been brought to trial in either that case or a deadly 1992 bombing of the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires. Iran denies playing a role in either attack.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore











