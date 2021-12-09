Argentine oil workers union to hold 13-hour strike on Friday

A drilling rig is seen in the Loma Campana Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling site, own by Argentina's state-controlled energy company YPF, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, Argentina June 22, 2017. Picture taken June 22, 2017. REUTERS/Juliana Castilla

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's biggest oil workers union said on Thursday it would start a 13-hour strike the next day against state energy company YPF in three provinces over what it called the firm's refusal to allow workers to attend a union event.

The Private Petroleum and Gas Union in the provinces of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa, representing 24,000 workers will hold a work stoppage from 7 a.m. local time (10:00 GMT) to 8 p.m., the labor organization said in a statement.

"The strike will include all union members in those provinces, leaving only minimal production and maintenance staff levels during those areas," the union said in the statement.

The union said YPF disallowed workers from attending a ceremony for seating a new union leadership team.

YPF, Argentina's largest energy company, declined to comment.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; writing by Hugh Bronstein;Editing by Diane Craft

