Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AmericasArgentine transport minister dies in traffic accident

Reuters
1 minute read

Argentine Transport Minister Mario Meoni died late on Friday in a traffic accident about 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of Buenos Aires, the government said in a statement.

The accident occurred when Meoni was driving alone during a storm to Junin, his home city. Local radio station FM VALL posted footage of firefighters attending to the overturned vehicle.

"With his death, Argentina loses a thorough, tireless and honest politician and an exemplary official," President Alberto Fernández said in a statement.

Meoni, 56, was married with two children. He had been transport minister since December 2019, when Fernandez assumed the presidency.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · April 23, 2021 · 8:20 PM UTCBrazil’s COVID-19 vaccination program at risk due to 2nd dose no-shows

Brazil’s COVID-19 vaccination program is being put at risk by people failing to show up for their second shot, with 1.5 million people missing appointments for the follow-up dose needed to maximize protection, according to the Health Ministry.

AmericasMexican energy changes hurt jobs, investment - business lobby
AmericasBrazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge
AmericasAstraZeneca vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
AmericasBrazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets