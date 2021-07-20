Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Ariel Henry formally appointed prime minister of Haiti in ceremony - Reuters Witness

Ariel Henry, tapped by late Haitian President Jovenel Moise to be the new prime minister just days before he was assassinated, arrives to the official memorial services for Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 20 (Reuters) - Ariel Henry on Tuesday formally assumed the post of Prime Minister of Haiti, taking over the role weeks after President President Jovenel Moise was gunned down.

Henry assumed the role of the leader of the Western Hemisphere's poorest nation in a ceremony in the capital Port-Au-Prince. Outgoing premier Claude Joseph said Henry's appointment was intended to facilitate elections.

Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Drazen Jorgic

