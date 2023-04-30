Armed attack kills 10 in Ecuador port Guayaquil















April 30 (Reuters) - An armed attack has killed 10 people in the Ecuadorean port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador's public prosecutor's office and police reported on Sunday.

A rifle and 9-millimeter caliber guns were found at the scene, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor's Office reported on its Twitter account.

"At the moment, our investigation and intelligence units are carrying out operational actions in order to identify those responsible," the National Police tweeted. So far there have been no arrests.

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru











