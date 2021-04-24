Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
AmericasAstraZeneca vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister

Millions of doses of AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a U.S. plant that had a contamination issue and then shipped to Mexico are safe and have been approved by two regulators, Mexico's deputy health minister said on Friday.

The doses were sent to Mexico as part of an agreement with the administration of President Joe Biden for 2.7 million shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine to help supplement Mexico's vaccination campaign amid global delays and shortages.

"They were produced in the Baltimore plant," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez Gatell wrote on Twitter. "The product is safe and of quality, it was evaluated by the FDA and (health regulator) COFEPRIS."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted production at the U.S. plant in Baltimore which produced the vaccines while it investigated an error that led to millions of doses being ruined last month. read more

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) was put in charge of manufacturing at the plant in early April by the U.S. government after it disclosed the error in which ingredients from AstraZeneca's shot, also produced at the plant at that time, contaminated a batch of the J&J vaccine.

The New York Times earlier reported that millions of vaccines made at the plant were sent to both Mexico and Canada.

Neither Mexico's foreign ministry nor a local representative of AstraZeneca immediately responded to a request for comment.

