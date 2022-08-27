Authorities say body found in canal is missing Mexican journalist

MEXICO CITY, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The governor of Sinaloa, Mexico, on Saturday said a body found earlier this week was of missing radio announcer Candida Cristal Vazquez, local media reported.

Police found a body on Thursday in a canal in the resort town of Mazatlan on Mexico's Pacific coast.

The town's mayor, Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, told reporters on Saturday that test results were pending that would confirm the body's identity, but that "everything indicates that it is her."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Vazquez's family reported her missing in late July.

Vazquez's death adds to a growing list of murdered journalists in what is already the deadliest year on record for the Mexican press.

On Monday, columnist Fredid "Fredy" Roman was killed in the state of Guerrero, following the deaths of at least 18 other journalists this year, according to human rights organization Article 19. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle Editing by Bill Berkrot

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.