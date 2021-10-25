Skip to main content

Bad weather off Canadian coast preventing efforts to board container ship after fire

OTTAWA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Bad weather off Canada's Pacific Coast on Monday prevented a salvage crew from boarding a cargo ship where several containers of chemicals burned over the weekend, the coast guard said.

Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston on Saturday. Five remained onboard to fight the fire, which was largely under control by late Sunday. read more

The company has appointed a salvage crew "but due to the current weather, (they) have been unable to board the container ship", the coast guard said on Twitter.

"The containers continue to smolder and boundary cooling - spraying water on the hull and on containers near the fire – continues," it added.

The ship is anchored several kilometers (miles) off the southern coast of Vancouver Island, in the province of British Columbia. There is no impact to human health, the coast guard said.

Danaos Shipping Co, the company that manages the ship, said on Sunday that no injuries had been reported on board.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sandra Maler

