Bank of Canada's Macklem sees inflation declining further from 4.3% in March

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference after announcing an interest rate decision in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada April 12, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday he expects prices to come down further after official data showed Canada's annual inflation rate had eased to 4.3% in March from 5.2% in February.

"Annual CPI inflation was down to 4.3% in March, led by falling goods price inflation, and we see further declines ahead. That's good news," Macklem told a parliamentary committee.

