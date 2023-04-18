Bank of Canada's Macklem sees inflation declining further from 4.3% in March















OTTAWA, April 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Tuesday he expects prices to come down further after official data showed Canada's annual inflation rate had eased to 4.3% in March from 5.2% in February.

"Annual CPI inflation was down to 4.3% in March, led by falling goods price inflation, and we see further declines ahead. That's good news," Macklem told a parliamentary committee.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Steve Scherer in Ottawa











