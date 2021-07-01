Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Bank of Mexico board member suggests long rates pause to wait for U.S. Fed

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the best scenario for Mexican interest rates would be a "relatively long pause" to wait and see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does, adding if inflation does not east to near 5%, Banxico would have to act.

Banxico's board decided by a majority at its last policy meeting on June 24 to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States. read more

Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Ana Isabel Martinez and Sharay Angulo; editing by Cassandra Garrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 6:28 PM UTCEl Salvador's Bukele seeks 20% minimum wage hike, orders food handouts

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Thursday requested a minimum wage hike of 20% from August, citing the impact of global inflation on poor Salvadorans.

AmericasCentral American aides, judges, former presidents land on U.S. "corruption list"
AmericasEcuador races to move oil pipelines, protect power plant from raging river
AmericasTop U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will settle bitcoin row
AmericasBank of Mexico board member suggests long rates pause to wait for U.S. Fed

Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the best scenario for Mexican interest rates would be a "relatively long pause" to wait and see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does, adding if inflation does not east to near 5%, Banxico would have to act.