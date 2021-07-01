Bank of Mexico board member suggests long rates pause to wait for U.S. Fed

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath said the best scenario for Mexican interest rates would be a "relatively long pause" to wait and see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does, adding if inflation does not east to near 5%, Banxico would have to act.

Banxico's board decided by a majority at its last policy meeting on June 24 to raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, saying it was necessary to avoid adverse effects on inflation expectations and citing price formation in the United States. read more

