Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Bank of Mexico hopes U.S. spending can boost investment in Mexico

1 minute read

MEXICO CITY, July 1 (Reuters) - Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday he hopes that the trillions of dollars the United States pumps into its economy will create an opportunity to boost lackluster investment in Mexico.

"The U.S. expenditure is going to likely sustain an atypical rate of growth in the U.S. for some years and I hope that creates an opportunity to take some steps to profit from that stimulus and change ... the relatively weak investment trend" in Mexico, Diaz de Leon said at S&P Global Ratings' global emerging markets virtual conference.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito; editing by Cassandra Garrison

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 6:15 PM UTCEl Salvador's Bukele seeks 20% minimum wage hike, orders food handouts

El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Thursday requested a minimum wage hike of 20% from August, citing the impact of global inflation on poor Salvadorans.

AmericasEcuador races to move oil pipelines, protect power plant from raging river
AmericasTop U.S. diplomat hopes El Salvador, IMF will settle bitcoin row
AmericasEXCLUSIVE Bolivia seeks to stabilize economy with vaccines and gold, minister says
AmericasBank of Mexico hopes U.S. spending can boost investment in Mexico

Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said on Thursday he hopes that the trillions of dollars the United States pumps into its economy will create an opportunity to boost lackluster investment in Mexico.