Bank of Montreal to bring bankers back to offices on Monday

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Montreal will begin bringing employees in its investment and corporate banking unit back to offices on Monday, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters late on Wednesday.

It is the first major Canadian lender to set a concrete return-to-office date following the lifting of COVID restrictions in Ontario, the country's most populous province and home to its five biggest banks.

The timetable for a return to bank premises will differ by groups, teams and geographies, the spokesperson for Canada's fourth-biggest bank said by email.

Bloomberg reported the plans on Wednesday.

Most of Canada's major banks put their return-to-office plans on hold late last year following the resurgence of the Omicron variant. read more

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), the country's biggest lender, will also vary its return-to-office plans by business and region, and will continue to allow rapid testing as an alternative to vaccinations, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) said they have not updated their plans.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather; Editing by Mark Porter

