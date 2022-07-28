Banner against indigenous doctrine unfurled at papal Mass

People hold a banner as Pope Francis presides over a mass at the Shrine of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, one of the oldest and most popular pilgrimage sites in North America, in Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre, Quebec, Canada July 28, 2022. The banner reads: "Rescind the doctrine". REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

SAINTE-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRE, Quebec, July 28 (Reuters) - Participants at Pope Francis' Mass in Canada on Thursday unfurled a banner asking him to formally rescind edicts from the 15th century in which the papacy justified taking indigenous land in the New World.

The large banner, protesting the so-called doctrine of discovery, was unfurled near the front row facing the congregation as the pope was starting Mass in a cathedral outside Quebec City. Most of the people in the church were indigenous.

Those who held up the banner, written on a white sheet with red letters, later took it down themselves.

It was not clear if the pope, who was behind the banner, was able to see what it said.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Mark Porter

