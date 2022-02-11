Biden administration urges Canada to use federal powers to clear border blockade

An entrance ramp to the Ambassador Bridge is seen closed in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., due to truckers' protests against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine mandates in Canada, February 10, 2022. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday urged Canada to use federal powers to ease the disruption at the U.S.-Canada border caused by a protest against anti-coronavirus mandates that has blocked a vital U.S.-Canada trade route, a White House official said.

"(U.S. Homeland Security) Secretary Mayorkas and (Transportation Secretary) Buttigieg each spoke with their Canadian counterparts, urging them to use Federal powers to resolve this situation at our joint border," the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Tim Ahmann

