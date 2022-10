[1/2] U.S.President Joe Biden attends a meeting with Defense Department leaders in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst















WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory during a call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Lula discussed their countries' strong relationship and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, the White House said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher











