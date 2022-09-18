Biden declares emergency for Puerto Rico due to Tropical Storm Fiona

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A small boat tugs a small sailboat to safety as tropical storm Fiona approaches in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fiona headed toward the island at near hurricane strength. read more

The emergency declaration authorizes Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and provide emergency protective measures, the White House said in a statement. https://bit.ly/3qL1RLR

Fiona was nearing hurricane strength and torrential rains and mudslides were expected across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said on Sunday.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.