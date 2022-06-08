Biden expected to speak with Venezuela's Guaido while at summit

Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks to supporters during an anti-war protest outside the offices of the European Union, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Caracas, Venezuela March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to speak with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido during his visit to Los Angeles this week to attend the Summit of the Americas, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew to Los Angeles, Sullivan said the United States still considers Guaido as the interim president of Venezuela.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese

